PINE RIDGE - Richard Darl LaPointe, born in Pine Ridge, South Dakota, the second of seven siblings Richard was a beloved Uncle, Husband and Friend. He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Hornet during WWII. His enlistment with the Navy was cut short when his brother, James was lost while serving on the USS Laffey, April, 1945. Richard was given the option of taking a merchant marine ship home or staying on the Hornet. He opted to stay with the ship. Shortly thereafter a typhoon took out the bow and the ship headed home to Alameda, California. He loved to recount this story, as they started home the band played "California, Here We Come" while the sailors cheered.

Upon returning from war he received a degree in Architecture at Wahpeton, North Dakota which spawned a 50 year career where he specialized in Electrical Design and Engineering. His career took him far and wide. While living and working in Southern California he met Coleen Finn, who he married in 1962. The marriage spanned 38 years, until she passed. The couple traveled the world during his career, a great deal of which was with Fluor Industries. Some of the highlights of places he worked include Iran, Japan, California, Washington State and Puerto Rico. Richard and Coleen adopted a son, James along the way who traveled with them to Iran. The family fled Iran when the pro-western regime of the Shah fell in 1979. Richard got his family as far as Cairo and returned to Isphahan to finish up business. He ended up on the last plane out for Americans on his team. He recounts the story by stating he ordered a double scotch and a beer as the plane lifted off. It had been a close call.

While in Japan he and Coleen enjoyed much cultural enrichment. Their home and personal effects express the joy and love of their time there. Eventually he designed and built their home in Vancouver, Washington where they remained until her death. In later years Richard returned to Rapid City with a second wife, Ramona Poullier. He outlived her as well. Along side his rewarding career he always remained a proud Veteran of the U.S. Navy in WWII. He is survived by two sisters, Beryl Rose of Upland, California and Adrienne Juzefczyk and his loving nieces.

Our beloved Rich, Uncle Rich, Uncle Richie, Richard will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota along side his wife, Coleen on Friday May 12 at 1:00 p.m. A Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. at St Isaac Jogues 221 Knollwood Dr. Rapid City also on Friday May 12.