 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Liv Hospitality

Richard Dean Ward

  • Updated

RAPID CITY | Richard Dean Ward was born on November 9, 1961, 60 yrs old, made his journey to the Spirit World on December 14,2021

Visitation 3-7pm Monday Dec 27, 2021 at the Mother Butler Center in Rapid City SD with evening services starting at 7pm at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church. Funeral Services 10am Tuesday Dec 28, 2021 at the St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City, SD.

Burial Services will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park. Luncheon to follow graveside services at the Mother Butler Center.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News