× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richard DeHaven

CHADRON | Richard “Rich” DeHaven, 90, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Heritage HealthCare in Gering. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Chadron with Father Todd Philipsen officiating.

Burial will be held following the funeral at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron. Memorials have been established for St. Patrick's Catholic Church or the Chadron Rescue Unit. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970 Chadron, NE 69337. Condolences may be sent to Rita DeHaven, 10659 Road 81, Bayard, NE 69334. Online condolences may be made by visiting Rich's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Rich was born on January 3, 1930 in Crawford to Dell and Frances (Hill) DeHaven. Rich spent his early years in Wyoming while his dad worked for the roads department. The family eventually settled in Harrison, where he graduated from Harrison High School in 1947.

Rich enjoyed business and fraternal affiliations, serving as Vice President of the Nebraska Propane Gas Association and Exalted Ruler of the Chadron Elks. As much as Rich enjoyed the relationships he developed in business, he cherished, and was humbled by, the many requests to be a pallbearer at his friends' funerals.