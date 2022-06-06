RAPID CITY - Richard "Dick" Camp, 82, of Rapid City passed away May 29, 2022 at St. Martin Village after a brief illness.

Dick was born December 25, 1939 in Plankinton, SD to Lee and Ruth Camp. He graduated from Mt. Vernon High School where he still holds a school track record. Dick married Ruth Carlson in 1965.

He enlisted in the South Dakota Army National Guard's 665th Maintenance Company in Mitchell, SD in 1963. He sold his milk trucking business to work full time with the Guard. He moved to Rapid City in 1983 and worked as an auditor for most of his career. He proudly obtained the rank of Sergeant Major and earned several sharpshooter awards.

His retirement passions included playing pinochle, going on bus tours across the country, washing the car, helping as an election official, and seeing his grandsons. He raised the American flag at a MN Twins game while his grandson's school choir sang the National Anthem in 2018.

Survivors include wife Ruth of Rapid City, daughter Lisa Moore (Adam) and grandsons Carter and Jason from Plymouth, MN, and sister Patsy Tuttle of Alexandria, SD.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Bill and Monte.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at South Canyon Lutheran Church with celebration of life funeral service at 10:30. Burial with full military honors will be 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD. The family asks for any donations to go to the American Heart Association. Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.