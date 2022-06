RAPID CITY - Richard "Dick" Camp, 82, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at his residence.

Richard served in the United States Army for 36 years.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at South Canyon Lutheran Church with celebration of life funeral service at 10:30 a.m..

Burial with full military honors will be 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.