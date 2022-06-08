Richard "Dick" Drummond

HOT SPRINGS - Dick passed away peacefully on June 3, 2022, at the VA hospital in Hot Springs, SD, with his wife Kathy and a grandson by his side.

Dick was born on July 7, 1935, in Dell Rapids, SD, to Webster and Julia Drummond.

Dick served in the US Air Force from 1953 to 1966.

Dick Drummond was the proud founder of Ricardos restaurant in Norfolk, Nebraska, in 1975 where he raised his family.

He married his wife Kathy in 2002, and traveled many places, especially south to their favorite spot in Rockport Texas, where they spent their time sailing and with their American Legion friends.

In the summers Dick worked for the Keystone Chamber Information enjoying sharing his stories of his great respect for the Black Hills with tourists. Kathy worked for the Mount Rushmore History Association.

They later owned the Rushmore Shuttle Bus Co. taking tourists up to the monument for the evening lighting program.

Then they purchased a business in Keystone called Wilderness Legends and worked there together for several years until Dick's health began to fail.

Dick and Kathy are grateful to the many VA health care providers and supporters who were their guardian angels over the years. Also, the tremendous love from our friends and neighbors in Keystone.

Survived by his wife, Kathy; sister, Bobbi Bartling; his son, Richard (Crystal) Drummond; daughters, Sandy (Jay) Wolfe, Judy (Jay) Daniell, Kristi Drummond; stepdaughter, Heather Dawn Fleming; twelve grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ron; his sister-in-law, Peg; and brother-in-law, Clint Bartling.

No service will be held per his wishes.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.