Richard 'Dick' M. Knutson

BRANDON, SD| Richard (Dick) Merlin Knutson, age 90 of Brandon, SD formerly of Custer, SD, died on Nov. 2, 2021 in Sioux Falls, SD. A memorial service will be 2:00 PM Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls with his family present to greet friends beginning at 1:00 PM. Please go to www.georgeboom.com for a more complete obituary and a link to view his service online.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of over 65-years, Arlie Knutson, Brandon, SD; three children, Jeff (Darci Collins) Knutson, Hill City, SD, Doug (Stephanie) Knutson, Sioux Falls, SD and Shelly (Ed) Anderson, Pierre, SD; five granddaughters, Dayna (Aaron) Tully, Rachel (Tim) Steece, Elizabeth Knutson, Jordyn (Jayson) Herra and Nikki Anderson; two great-grandsons, Bastian Tully and Jude Richard Steece; one brother, Don Knutson, Brandon, SD; sister Donna Mae (Don) Broksieck, Basehor, KS; and a host of other relatives and friends. Dick is preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Rosie Knutson; siblings, Sam Knutson, Harriet Kroger, Merle Knutson and Betty Anderson.