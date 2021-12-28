 Skip to main content
Richard Gaould

  • Updated
Richard Gaould

NEWCASTLE, Wyo. | Richard Gaould, died December 23, 2021.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at Gateway Fellowship Church, in Newcastle, WY. A full obituary can be viewed at www.meridianmortuary.com.

