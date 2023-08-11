RAPID CITY - Richard K. (Dick) Tobias, 90, a 65-year resident of Rapid City, died Aug. 2 at Westhills Village.

Dick was born April 5, 1933, in Hoven, South Dakota, to A.J. and Mary (Derouchey) Tobias. He graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1951, attended William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, and served in the U.S. Army. He married Marlene J. Andersen on June 4, 1954, in Hot Springs. They had four children.

Dick graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Colorado College in Colorado Springs in 1957 with a bachelor's degree in economics. By 1958 he and Marlene moved to Rapid City, where he became a certified public accountant. In 1962 he became a partner in Dunmire, Short, Tobias and Paulsen. He later served as managing partner for Baken Park Partners for 14 years.

He helped to found Westhills Village and served on its board. He served as chair of the board of trustees of Rapid City Regional Hospital and chair of the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation. He was a board member for Arrowhead Country Club, Black Hills Playhouse, Black Hills Children's Home Society and other organizations. He served as president of the State Society of CPAs and of the South Dakota Board of Accountancy. He was also a trustee of the Mount Rushmore National Memorial Society and an elder at First Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene Tobias; his daughters, Jamie Tobias Neely (Cajer Neely), Jennifer Tobias (Tom McCracken), and Linnea Tobias (Jerry Murray); and his son, Greg Tobias (Chris Butler); nine grandchildren: Brooke Neely (Nicholas Dupuis), Megan Tobias Neely (Rob Krassowski), Will Turner (Rayna Ketchum), Lily Turner (Michael Cella), Gus Turner, Clem Turner, Simon Tobias, Aron Tobias, and Sophia Murray; five great-grandchildren: Evelyn Neely Dupuis, Hazel Neely Dupuis, Eloise Neely Krassowski, Helen Turner Cella, and Frederick Turner Cella; two brothers, Jim (Barbara Brittian) Tobias and Ed Tobias, his sister, Gladys Rea; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at First Presbyterian Church in Rapid City. Memorial gifts may be made to Crazy Horse Foundation, First Presbyterian Church, or Westhills Village Foundation.