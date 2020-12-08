RAPID CITY | Richard L. Swift, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in New Underwood.

Richard was born Dec. 23, 1938 in Rapid City to Thomas Joe and Sylvia (Whittecar) Swift. When Richard was entering the first grade, the family moved to Hill City, where he attended school and graduated in 1958. He married Judith Burg in March 1963. They lived in Hill City during their 57 years of marriage.

Richard served in the SD National Guard. He worked for Summit Inc. for 22 years building many roads in the Black Hills, Wyoming, and the open cut in Lead. He later worked for Continental Lumber Co. taking care of their logging roads.

Richard is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Perry (Jolene) Swift of Rapid City; daughter, Pamela (Miles) Glotfelty of Washington, PA; grandchildren, Dale and Jessica Glotfelty; step-grandchildren, Kendra and Makayla; and three step great-grandchildren, Jaxton, Whylie, and MaKenna.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Sylvia; brother, Robert Swift; and three sisters, Hazel Blazek, Loretta Sisley, and Mardell Shank.

A Celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com