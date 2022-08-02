RAPID CITY - Richard Lee Hughes, Jr. was born on May 19, 1971 in Goose Bay Labrador, Canada to Richard Lee Hughes, Sr. and Germaine (Whiteface) Little Bear. Richard, Jr. passed away on July 31, 2022 at the Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, SD.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 AM, Monday, August 8, 2022 at the St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City, SD.

Vigil Services: Visitation services will be from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Sunday, August 7, 2022 at the St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City, SD with vigil services with Rosary services starting at 7:00 PM.

Officiating: Father Ed Witt, S.J.

Burial Services: 1:30 PM, Monday, August 8, 2022 at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD.

Arrangements entrusted with Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, SD.