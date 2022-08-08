MESA, Ariz. - Richard Lowell Peterson passed away on July 31, 2022. He was born in Piedmont, South Dakota on September 15, 1945, the second of three children. He joined the army on or before 1970 and honorably discharged on April 1974. After his discharged in the army, he worked as the Senior Project Engineer at JL Clark for 44 years and retired.

Richard is survived by his only son, Jason and by his two sisters, Lola and Carla.

A memorial is planned for 21st of August 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Mariposa Gardens Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, any donations or contributions in Richard's name will be made to St. Jude Hospital

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mariposagardens.com for the PETERSON family.