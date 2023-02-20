Dick was born in Falmouth Kentucky with a "fight song" in his heart which drove him to excel in everything he did including high school and college sports and later in the Senior Olympics.

He became a teacher and coach and eventually got a doctorate in Behavioral Science and became a therapist. He inspired his students and clients to become the best athletes and individuals they could be. He was compassionate, caring and a tenacious fighter. Second place was not acceptable in work or sports. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved Post 22 and the North Dakota State Bison. He started competing in Senior Olympics at age 50 and still holds records in three states. He won his last race at age 82.