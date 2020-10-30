Richard Parham Jr.

RAPID CITY | Richard Lynn Parham Jr., 67, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 24, 2020, following a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Rich was born on July 10, 1953, in Tulsa, OK. He attended Oklahoma University in Norman, and then moved to the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota to open one of the first dental labs in the area. For 45 years, he worked in his chosen profession as a dental lab technician and owned his own lab for most of his career.

When Rich wasn't working, he enjoyed cooking, skiing and walking his dogs -- however, his real passion was skydiving. Rich logged over 3,000 jumps, and it was the friendships he built during those times that he truly cherished.

Rich is survived by his beloved wife, Karin Knudsen Parham; his three children, Eric, Katie (Wayne Thompson) and Justin Parham; his grandchildren, Ella and Paxton; his father, Richard Parham Sr.; his mother, Ann Williams (Bob); his sister, Jan Wechsler (Rob); Aunt Pat Tucker and Uncle Robert Pitts (Elaine); nephews, Rick, Danny and James Hamilton; and niece, Natalie McCray. Rich was preceded in death by his stepmother, Wanda Parham.