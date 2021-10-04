Richard (Rich) W Draeger Jr

Rich and his sisters grew up in Sioux Falls. After completing his undergraduate and several graduate degrees in counseling psychology, business, and law at the University of South Dakota he moved to Sioux Falls. A few years later he moved to Rapid City to be close to the Black Hills he so loved. His favorite places were up on Skyline Drive to take in the sunset and Sylvan Lake to sit on a bench overlooking the lake. Along with his backyard, these places provided peace and relaxation. For many years his business allowed him to travel throughout the US with time to find many other beautiful, peaceful places and the opportunity to seek out the best local jazz clubs. Rich was a music aficionado with a love of jazz, blues, folk, rock, big band and other types of music. He was immersed in the Rapid City music scene. Rich was passionate about a broad range of things including poverty, housing, racism, income inequality, climate change, and politics to name a few. He was not afraid to speak up for something he believed in with actions and was involved with numerous local advocacy groups. Rich was an active member of the Unitarian church.