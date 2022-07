BOX ELDER - Richard (Rick) Frank Clary, of Box Elder, passed away at home on June 28th, 2022, surrounded by his family. A memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City. Immediately following, a lunch will be held at the American Legion in Rapid City. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.