NEWBURYPORT, MA - Richard (Rick) Hanafin, of Newburyport, MA passed away on May 24, 2022 after several years battling cancer.

Born in Brighton, MA, Rick grew up in Wenham and graduated from St. John's Prep and the University of Notre Dame with a degree in Architecture. After graduating college, Rick joined Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) and worked with the Sisseton-Wahpeton Sioux Tribe in South Dakota on economic development initiatives. He became an honorary member of the Tribe in 1969. He also worked with the Northeast South Dakota Community Action Program and was instrumental in the development of the non-profit TRACT Handcrafts whose profits primarily benefit people in depressed rural areas.

He married Peggy Green in 1977, and together they raised Brian and Katie in Rapid City, SD. Both Brian and Katie followed in their Dad's footsteps and graduated from Notre Dame. Rick worked as an architect for many years on multiple projects, and designed and helped build out the Black Hills Regional Eye Institute. He later became the Eye Institute's Executive Director. Always civic minded he held leadership positions with the United Way, the Rotary Club, the Chamber of Commerce, Notre Dame Club of the Black Hills, and many other community organizations in Rapid City.

He moved back to New England in recent years and was active with the Head Start Program and the Opportunity Community Workshop in Newburyport.

Rick was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Marie Hanafin of Brighton; and his brother, Paul Hanafin of New York.

He is survived by his son, Brian and his wife Sarah of Orlando, FL; his daughter, Katie and husband Joe of Apple Valley, MN; and his six grandchildren: Patrick, Grace, Connor, and Caroline of Orlando, and Lucy and Edward of Apple Valley, all of whom lovingly knew him as "Grandpa Rick." He also leaves his sister, Nancy Hanafin of Tewksbury, MA; his sister-in-law, Chris Hanafin of Florida; his good friend, Jean Carosi of Newburyport; and Peggy Hanafin of Rapid City.