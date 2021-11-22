RAPID CITY | Richard "Rick" Thomas Carlson, 72, passed away surrounded by family on November 18, after a short battle with cancer.

Rick was born on May 19, 1949 in the Bronx, NY to Ernest and Marjorie (McGrath) Carlson. He grew up in Yankton, SD. In 1967, he graduated from high school in Wynot, NE. He joined the Marine Corps in 1971, and was honorably discharged in 1972.

Rick received a degree in nursing from USD and completed his training as a CRNA. For 45 years, Rick was a dedicated Nurse Anesthetist. Rick “Doc” spent countless hours on the sidelines cheering on the family in football, soccer, and track.

Survivors include six children, Max (Katie) Carlson, Courtney (Ben) Schutz, Beth and Bob Burke, Dane (Emily) Carlson, Delaney Carlson, and Bailey Carlson and 10 grandchildren. He is also survived by five sisters, a brother, many nieces and nephews, and special friend Christine McKinney.

A Service of Christian Burial will take place at Blessed Sacrament Church at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23. Burial will take place at Mt. Calvary immediately after the service, with a luncheon back at the church following inurnment.

Services provided by Kirk Funeral Home.