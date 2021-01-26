Richard W. Rebbeck

April 11, 1929 – Jan. 21, 2021

LONG BEACH, N.Y. | Richard Williams Rebbeck was born in Oak Park, IL, on April 29, 1929 to Fred and Maud (Williams) Rebbeck. Soon after, the family moved to Pueblo, CO, where he spent his childhood. At age 5, his mother died suddenly, and he and his sister Mary were sent to live with relatives in Missouri. He returned to Pueblo to finish elementary, middle, and high school, then attended Colorado State University.

He spent five years in the U.S. Navy in Guam and Hawaii as a journalist and reporter for the military. He was also responsible for taking visitors by boat to visit the USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor.

While in Honolulu, he met his future wife, Alice. After his service ended, he took a reporter job in Missouri, continuing a long-distance relationship with Alice until they married in 1957. Because they were considered to be different races, they were not allowed to marry in most states, but finally married on April 13, 1957 in Colorado.

Alice and Dick began their lives together in Chillicothe, MO, but moved to Rapid City, SD, in 1959, where Dick took a job at the Rapid City Journal. He worked at the Journal as a writer, photographer, and agriculture and outdoor editor for 40 years until his retirement.