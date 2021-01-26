Richard W. Rebbeck

April 11, 1929 – Jan. 21, 2021
LONG BEACH, N.Y. | Richard Williams Rebbeck was born in Oak Park, IL, on April 29, 1929 to Fred and Maud (Williams) Rebbeck. Soon after, the family moved to Pueblo, CO, where he spent his childhood. At age 5, his mother died suddenly, and he and his sister Mary were sent to live with relatives in Missouri. He returned to Pueblo to finish elementary, middle, and high school, then attended Colorado State University.
He spent five years in the U.S. Navy in Guam and Hawaii as a journalist and reporter for the military. He was also responsible for taking visitors by boat to visit the USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor.
While in Honolulu, he met his future wife, Alice. After his service ended, he took a reporter job in Missouri, continuing a long-distance relationship with Alice until they married in 1957. Because they were considered to be different races, they were not allowed to marry in most states, but finally married on April 13, 1957 in Colorado.
Alice and Dick began their lives together in Chillicothe, MO, but moved to Rapid City, SD, in 1959, where Dick took a job at the Rapid City Journal. He worked at the Journal as a writer, photographer, and agriculture and outdoor editor for 40 years until his retirement.
As an avid outdoorsman, hiker, skier, and birder, his job allowed him to spend time in the Black Hills and Badlands, and the prairie — it was hard to imagine a more suitable career for him.
Dick and Alice extended their family with two children, Tim and Risa. The family spent as much time as possible outdoors on hiking trails in the summer and on ski slopes in the winter. After his retirement, Dick moved to Utah, where he continued to enjoy the outdoors. He kept skiing into his 80s when he could finally ski for free as often as he wanted.
Later he moved to the east coast to be nearer to his children and grandchildren. In his final years, he lived with his daughter Risa and her family in Long Beach, next to the ocean, where he could walk and bike on the boardwalk. He was surrounded by loving care while he lived in his own apartment in the home of his daughter Risa Centenni, her husband Joe, and their daughter Kira in Long Beach. He also leaves behind a son, Tim, his wife Jill Stopfer, and their daughters Alanna and Sophie.
His ashes will be returned to his beloved Black Hills and Rocky Mountains.