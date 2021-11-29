RAPID CITY | Rick Butler, 64, passed away Wednesday November 24, 2021 peacefully in his home in Rapid City, SD. Richard Alan Butler was born August 11, 1957 to Bob and Faye (Scarborough) Butler. He attended Eagle Butte High School in Eagle Butte, SD, where he graduated.
He was united in marriage on June 5, 1982 to Lisa Marie LeGrand in Sioux Falls, SD. The couple resided in Eagle Butte until 1984 when they moved to Rapid City.
Rick enjoyed spending time with his family. He had a passion for drag racing, coaching youth sports with his kids, and watching all the numerous sports for his grandkids. His passion for drag racing began at a young age and grew throughout his entire family as his 3 kids and 5 of his grandkids have raced down the strip. His 1967 Plymouth Barracuda was his pride and joy that he bought in 1985. His love for motor sports didn't end with drag racing, as he spent his career of 35+ years pedaling used auto parts. For some, it's stray pets that follow them home. With Rick, it was stray cars, including a 1971 Plymouth Duster that he bought for Lisa with no windows and 2 flat tires. This evolved to become Butler Family Racing, which now includes the Barracuda, Duster and 5 Jr. Dragsters. Racing was his love.
He is survived by wife Lisa; children Robert (Kristi) Butler of Sioux Falls, SD, Matthew (Natalie) Butler of Sioux Falls, SD, and Brandy (Casey) Case of Rapid City, SD; eight grandchildren Caden Benke, Elias and Rhett Butler, Brooke and Chase Butler, Ryelee Parker and Elizabeth Case; siblings Ronald (Alisa) Butler of Mize, MS, Rebecca Eichler of Rapid City, SD and Roger (Brenda) Butler of Wilmot, SD.
Visitation will take place at Kirk Funeral Home on Monday, November 29th from 5-7pm. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 30th at 1pm at Kirk Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to local youth sports and Sanford Children's Hospital.
Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.