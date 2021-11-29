Rick Butler

Rick enjoyed spending time with his family. He had a passion for drag racing, coaching youth sports with his kids, and watching all the numerous sports for his grandkids. His passion for drag racing began at a young age and grew throughout his entire family as his 3 kids and 5 of his grandkids have raced down the strip. His 1967 Plymouth Barracuda was his pride and joy that he bought in 1985. His love for motor sports didn't end with drag racing, as he spent his career of 35+ years pedaling used auto parts. For some, it's stray pets that follow them home. With Rick, it was stray cars, including a 1971 Plymouth Duster that he bought for Lisa with no windows and 2 flat tires. This evolved to become Butler Family Racing, which now includes the Barracuda, Duster and 5 Jr. Dragsters. Racing was his love.