Rick Dennis

BELVIDERE - Rick Dennis, age 67, of Belvidere, South Dakota, died on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Scotchman Living Center in Philip.

Memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, October 16, at the Belvidere Community Church Hall.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Belvidere Community Church.

Interment will follow at the Belvidere Community Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.

