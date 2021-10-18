Rick Waldo

Rick was born on March 8, 1950 in Williston, North Dakota, the son of Arthur and Ilene (Hennen) Waldo. As a child, he had polio before the vaccine came out and although he was unable to play sports, it never slowed him down. He attended elementary school in Sidney and graduated from Sidney High School. Following graduation, he went to college for a year in Billings. He then went to work in the oil fields in 1971 as a surveyor assistant which he did until 1977. Rick married Virginia Cooper on August 10, 1978 in Dickinson, North Dakota (divorced July 22, 2002) and from that marriage he adopted a son Shad and a daughter Shasta. In 1979 they moved to Coram, Montana where they purchased the Dew Drop Inn. In 1981 they moved to Bowman, North Dakota as they decided that bar life was not for them. He then went to work in the oil fields. They relocated to Dickinson, North Dakota in 1983 until the oil crash. In 1986 they moved to Spearfish, South Dakota and purchased a bike shop which he owned and operated for several years. He also worked for Warf Resources for a few years then took a manager position at Western Dakota VoTech Bookstore where he worked until he retired. Not all heroes wear capes, some are quiet men who grow tomatoes and raise a son. The song says “half the dad he didn't have to be” but he was the real thing and a quiet hero full of life's lessons. Rick really enjoyed gardening in his later years and could grow anything. He loved to go fishing and hunting, doing yard work, cooking, and shopping for gadgets. Rick was a happy man who never complained of anything including doing everything with only one arm. He loved to socialize with everyone in the neighborhood and help others with small projects.