Rickey L. Darrow

RAPID CITY | Rickey Lee Darrow, 70, passed away on Dec. 18, 2020, at home. He was born April 7, 1950 to Lester and Dorthy Darrow in Lennox, SD.

He married Lauri Wilsey on July 10, 1970. Rick joined the U.S. Army and served one year in Vietnam. After the Army, he worked 26 years of Civil Service at Ellsworth Air Force Base. After retiring, the family bought Black Hills Speedway which they operated until 2007, as Rick was an avid racecar fan.

He is survived by his wife, Lauri; five sons, Eric (Linnette), Todd, Brent (Casey), Darren (Alexis), and Ryan; two daughters, Amber and Tanya (Tyson) Petrik; 17 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, Robert (Gina), Lauren (Patty), Randy (Tina); and two sisters, Roxanne (Don) Salway and Dawn. Rick was preceded in death by his parents; son, Chance; and brother, Lonnie.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, at Lifeway Church. Burial, with military honors, will follow at 3 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Following the service Rick's family would like to extend an invitation for everyone to join them at 4 p.m. at the Eagles Club at 1410 Centre Street.