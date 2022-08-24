RADCLIFF, KY - Rikey Elizabeth Thordardottir Krebs, 65, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 at her son's residence with family by her side.
Rikey was a native of Iceland and moved to South Dakota as a young woman. She spent most of her life in South Dakota, until the last 12 years, which she spent in Kentucky where two of her sons reside. Rikey was always strong in her faith and was a woman of God. Being a mother and grandmother were her two most important roles in life. Her boys, her grandchildren, her family, and her friends meant the world to Rikey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thordur Steindorsson & Ester Saemundsdottir; and three brothers, Pall Thordarson, Edvard Ornolson and Magnus Thordarson.
Ms. Krebs is survived by four sons, Gregory Krebs, Donald Krebs & his wife, Miranda, Raymond Krebs & his wife, Melanie, and Pall Krebs; eleven grandchildren; one sister, Valgerdur Thordardottir; one brother, Saemundur Thordarson; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Kirk Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 1:00pm at Kirk Funeral Home. The graveside service will immediately follow at Mountain View Cemetery.