Rikey Elizabeth Thordardottir Krebs

Rikey was a native of Iceland and moved to South Dakota as a young woman. She spent most of her life in South Dakota, until the last 12 years, which she spent in Kentucky where two of her sons reside. Rikey was always strong in her faith and was a woman of God. Being a mother and grandmother were her two most important roles in life. Her boys, her grandchildren, her family, and her friends meant the world to Rikey.