RAPID CITY - Rita Louise Anfinson passed away on September 1, 2022 at Monument Health Hospital following a stroke. Rita was born to Rita E. (Thompson) Willis and Joe H. Willis in Sioux Falls on May 29, 1946.

Professionally Rita made a career of caring for others working as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Sioux Valley Hospital, the Hot Springs VA Medical Center and Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans home.

Rita was united in marriage to Roland Anfinson on January 1, 2001 in Sioux Falls, SD after a 20 year courtship. Rita was blessed with three sons: Joseph (Kelli) Willis, Sioux Falls, SD, Dale (Mona) Phillips, Sioux Falls, SD and Charlie Weiker.

Rita enjoyed spending time with her husband, family and friends as well as Maggie, their faithful and ever-present pooch. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and travel.

Rita is survived by her husband, Roland; her sons: Joe (Kelli) and Dale (Mona); brother Michael (Angela) Willis of Hot Springs; five Grandchildren; and many Great-Grandchildren; and one Great-Great-Grandchild; Brother-in-Law Ricky (Sandra) Anfinson of Sherman, SD; Sister-in-Law Barbara (Steve) Hayes of Sioux Falls, SD; and a plethora of other family and friends.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents, son Charlie and her brother, Patrick Willis.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 744 Harney St., Custer, SD at 11:00 a.m.