Rita Marie (Hannah) Piroutek, 83, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Visitation will be at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, SD, on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at 5:00 p.m.

Memorial Mass will be Monday, March 21, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis, SD, at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.