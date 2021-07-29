Robert A. Sieveke

Bob's life will be celebrated in a service at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, at Crossroads Wesleyan Church in Rapid City, SD, followed by interment at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

Bob is survived by his wife, Dianne (Burns Bartels); two daughters, Tracy (Craig) Current of Englewood, CO, and Jennifer Thomas of Gillette, WY; one son, Aaron Sieveke of Olympia, WA; two stepsons, Shawn (Jean) Bartels of Union, NJ, and Brian (Anne) Bartels of Bossier City, LA; five grandchildren, Tristen Current, Christopher Oedekoven, Cadynce Oedekoven, Cyprus Sieveke and Tyler Bartels; four brothers, Rollin (Melanie) Sieveke of Deadwood, SD, Cyril Sieveke of Bay City, MI, Dana (Marla) Sieveke of North Platte, NE, and Lanny (Linda) Sieveke of Belle Fourche, SD; and two sisters, Starla (Darin) Pearson of Parker, CO and Sherri (Mark) Thrall of Gillette, WY.