STURGIS | Robert "Bob" Anderson, age 90, died in his home, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Visitation will be Thurs., Jan. 6, 2022, 5-7 pm, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis, SD. Funeral services will be Fri., Jan. 7, 2022, 10:00 am, at LifeSpring Wesleyan Church, Sturgis, SD.