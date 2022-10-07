Robert "Bob" B. Carlson

In his youth he worked for his father in the egg business. In September 1954 he joined the United States Air Force. His first duty station was England where he met the love of his of his life, Rachel, and they were married in Slough, England in 1957. They celebrated their 65th Anniversary this past April. During this time he was stationed at various locations including a tour in Vietnam. He retired from the Air Force in August 1977 as a First Sergeant. Shortly after retiring he earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Black Hills State College. Bob worked various jobs, including for L&L Insulation as an office manager.