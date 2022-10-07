ATHENS, GA - Robert (Bob) B. Carlson passed away October 4, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospice House. Bob was born in Lena, WI on July 9, 1935.
In his youth he worked for his father in the egg business. In September 1954 he joined the United States Air Force. His first duty station was England where he met the love of his of his life, Rachel, and they were married in Slough, England in 1957. They celebrated their 65th Anniversary this past April. During this time he was stationed at various locations including a tour in Vietnam. He retired from the Air Force in August 1977 as a First Sergeant. Shortly after retiring he earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Black Hills State College. Bob worked various jobs, including for L&L Insulation as an office manager.
Bob's main interests in life were his family, hunting, fishing, traveling and putting a few coins in slot machines.
Bob is survived by his wife, Rachel; five children: Cynthia (Bruce) Ward, of Bakersfield, CA, Debbie (Mike) Baker and Denise (Kenny) Baker of Rapid City, SD, David Carlson of Jefferson, GA, Beth (James) Timmerman of St. Cloud, FL; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brothers: Fred of Porterfield, WI and Jon of Lakeview, MI; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents: Axel and Sylvia Carlson; brother, Carl; twin sister, Leida Moss; grandson, Travis Baker; and granddaughter Melissa Flanagan.
Graveside services will be private at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA, with military honor guard.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements.