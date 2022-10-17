RAPID CITY - Robert "Bob" Christy Parker, 79, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2022 in Rapid City. Bob was born in the small town of Garnett, Kansas to Clarence "Pete" and Edith Parker on October 21, 1942. The family moved to Ringling, OK, where Bob graduated from Ringling High School in 1960. Bob then enrolled in college at Southeastern Oklahoma State in Durant, OK, but after two years he wanted to serve his country and joined the Air Force. He completed his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas and was then assigned to Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas, where he specialized in HVAC systems. He was next assigned to Chanute Air Force Base in Illinois for advanced training in the maintenance of Minuteman Missile environmental control systems.

Bob first moved to South Dakota when he was transferred to Ellsworth Air Force Base, where he was assigned to the 44th Strategic Missile Wing of the Strategic Air Command (SAC). For his four years of active duty during the Vietnam War, he excelled as a Missile Maintenance Team Chief and was honored by the Military Affairs Committee of the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce as "Airman of the Year" in 1967.

On September 23, 1967, Bob married Marlene Siebrecht in Redfield, SD. They moved to Oklahoma, where Bob worked for Westinghouse until a position ultimately opened back up as a civil servant at Ellsworth in 1971, so they moved back to Rapid City and raised their family there. Bob and Marlene had recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. He worked at Ellsworth until his retirement on February 1, 2001, after which he enjoyed traveling, fishing, and spending time with family.

Bob is survived by his wife, Marlene Parker; his son, Stephen (Abbie) Parker; daughter, Jena (Jeff) Johnson; and his granddaughter, Addison Johnson.

Services will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, with a visitation occurring one-hour beforehand and a light luncheon after the service. Burial will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery. Family and friends may sign Bob's online guestbook at Kirk Funeral Home.