Visitation will be 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 21 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with a Christian Wake to follow at the funeral home. Christian Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 22 at Blessed Sacrament Church, with interment and full military honors to follow the luncheon at Mt. View Cemetery in Rapid City. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com