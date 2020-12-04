RAPID CITY | Robert "Bob" Evans, 85, formerly of Midland, died on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City.
Robert Stanley Evans was born June 28, 1935 in Fort Pierre to Stanley and Hazel (Johnson) and was delivered by his grandmother.
He grew up and attended school through 8th grade in the Hayes area. School was not his priority, and he was known for giving his teachers a hard time. He always said he learned through the school of hard knocks. Throughout his lifetime Bob was known for his dancing ability which he learned from his two older sisters.
Bob worked several jobs as a teen and young adult in the Midland/Hayes area. In June of 1955, he joined his brother working for the state highway department in Hayes. He met Verona Merkle while roller skating in Hayes in 1954. They were united in marriage on Sept. 11, 1955. While working for the Highway Department the family lived in Fort Pierre, Reliance and Presho. In 1966, Bob and Verona purchased the Mobil Oil dealership in Midland. Bob took great pride in providing excellent customer service to the surrounding farming and ranching communities for many years. He also served in the National Guard.
His lifelong dream of being a farmer became reality when he sold his gas business and purchased farmland in the Midland area. Bob absolutely loved being out on the tractor from sunrise to sunset. The life of hard knocks did not end with his teenage years. He persevered through many adversities. A serious truck accident in January of 1973 kept him in a full body cast for six months. After surviving this, he was diagnosed with narcolepsy which explained the many years of falling asleep at family meals. In 1997 he survived a serious heart attack which required triple bypass surgery. He also had multiple back surgeries. In his later years he battled the cruel and difficult disease of dementia. Throughout these difficult times Verona was by his side for over 65 years.
Bob enjoyed buying new cars, coin collecting, playing cards, dancing, watching airplanes, attending sporting events, and always visiting with friends over coffee, sugared iced tea, or homemade ice cream. He was active in the Midland Commercial Club, Volunteer Fire Department, and Open Bible Church. He retired from farming in 1998, leasing his land for several years before selling off his beloved farmland. During retirement years Bob and Verona enjoyed spending winters as snowbirds in Mesa, AZ, making many new friends during these trips. In June of 2018, Bob and Verona moved to Rapid City to be closer to their family.
Survivors include his wife Verona of Rapid City; sons, Stanley (Cathy) Evans of Rapid City and Allen (Traci) Evans of Sioux Falls; daughters, Janet Evans and Melanie (Ross) Jones both of Rapid City; seven grandchildren: Trisha (Matt) Walters, Seth Anderson, Harmony Anderson (Joe Schneider), Cassandra and Kalli Jones, Alexa and Myah Walters, Aaminah and Grace Schneider; one brother, George (Alice) Evans of Belle Fourche; two sisters, Beverly Telford of Novato, CA, and Betty Shannon of Sturgis; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren, Christopher Evans and Dakota Anderson; and two brothers-in-law, Gene Telford and Phil Shannon.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, at the Open Bible Church in Midland. Interment will follow at the Midland Cemetery. Livestreaming will be provided, and you can watch the service from rushfuneralhome.com when it begins.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.
