RAPID CITY | Robert "Bob" Evans, 85, formerly of Midland, died on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City.

Robert Stanley Evans was born June 28, 1935 in Fort Pierre to Stanley and Hazel (Johnson) and was delivered by his grandmother.

He grew up and attended school through 8th grade in the Hayes area. School was not his priority, and he was known for giving his teachers a hard time. He always said he learned through the school of hard knocks. Throughout his lifetime Bob was known for his dancing ability which he learned from his two older sisters.

Bob worked several jobs as a teen and young adult in the Midland/Hayes area. In June of 1955, he joined his brother working for the state highway department in Hayes. He met Verona Merkle while roller skating in Hayes in 1954. They were united in marriage on Sept. 11, 1955. While working for the Highway Department the family lived in Fort Pierre, Reliance and Presho. In 1966, Bob and Verona purchased the Mobil Oil dealership in Midland. Bob took great pride in providing excellent customer service to the surrounding farming and ranching communities for many years. He also served in the National Guard.