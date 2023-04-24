RAPID CITY - Robert "Bob" Franson, 75, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, April 21, 2023. Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, April 25 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at First Congregational United Church of Christ on Wednesday, April 26 at 10:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. Burial will take place following the funeral with US Navy Honors at Black Hills National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Please visit the online memorial for Bob at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com.