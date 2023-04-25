RAPID CITY -- Robert "Bob" Franson was born on September 11, 1947, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He was the third of eight children. At the age of seventeen, Bob joined the United States Navy and proudly served all over the world. He was one of the first PTF-79 (Swift Boats) serving in Vietnam for three tours. Bob served for 28 years in the Navy, achieved the rank of Senior Master Chief and retired in 1992.

Bob moved to Rapid City, SD in May, 2001 and became active in many local organizations. He enjoyed serving in Sun Catchers Therapeutic Riding Academy, Rushmore Lions Club, Counts of the Cobblestone, Dakota AMC and the 7th Cavalry Drum and Bugle Corps. Bob belonged to the First Congregational Church and worked as a Woodchuck delivering wood.

In front of God, families and friends, Bob married Robin Rohwer on December 29, 2005. Together they went on several cruises and excursions overseas. Cruising around the Black Hills in one of their classic cars was always an adventure for the couple.

Bob, age 75, passed away peacefully on the dawn of April 21, 2023 surrounded by loving family members. Preceding him in death were his parents, and three siblings. Mourning his passing are his wife, Robin, two daughters, two sisters and two brothers.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, April 25 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 26 at 10:00 am. at First Congregational Church. The burial will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery. Please visit the online memorial for Bob at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com. Fair Winds and Following Seas!!