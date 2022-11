SPEARFISH — Robert "Bob" Furrow, 96 died November 24, 2022 in Spearfish. US Navy Veteran Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., December 1, 2022 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 30 from 2-4 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com