AZTEC, NM - Robert "Bob" Hansen, born June 11, 1957 to LaVonne (Mustaparta) Hansen and Deane Hansen in Rapid City, SD, passed away in Aztec, NM on April 22, 2023.

Bob is survived by his former wife Teri Hansen; son Nick Hansen (Jessica Hansen) and daughters Kaylee Hansen (Nick Olander) and Anita Carlson (Jason Carlson); grandchildren Destiny Durham and Kane Niehoff; brothers: Mike Hansen (Penni Hansen), Bill Hansen (Marti Hansen), Greg Hansen (Pam Hansen) and Rich Hansen (Nancy Hansen) and many extended family members and friends. Bob was preceded in death by grandparents Neil Hansen, Olive Hansen, George Mustaparta and Jeanette Mustaparta; and parents Deane Hansen and LaVonne Hansen.

Bob was a mountain man at heart. From a young age, he was happiest when he was in the mountains, fishing in the creeks, hunting, camping, rock climbing, and hiking through the forest. In his early working years, his jobs took him to his favorite kind of places, construction crew in the Big Horn mountains, The Tetons, oil fields of Prudhoe Bay and Homer, Alaska. This was a lifestyle that he embraced for his entire life. Bob was an avid motorcycle enthusiast, from enjoying motocross racing with his son to riding his beloved Harley all around the hills, including cross country trips to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Bob loved "Bro Go's" with his four brothers, where they would take trips to various locations and lived the good life.

Even as a teenager, Bob demonstrated a remarkable skill using his hands working with wood. Using his dad's Shopsmith, it was clear to his dad that Bob had a special talent. This natural ability led to a lifelong career in the custom cabinet business. He worked for several custom cabinet companies in the Southwest until starting his own business in Durango, Colorado. Some of the finest custom homes in the San Juan mountains around Durango contain cabinetry made at his shop. Bob was a true artisan and was a favorite supplier to custom home contractors in the area until his declining health forced him to retire in 2022. Bob moved to Aztec, NM after closing his business and lived the rest of his life there.

Bob will be remembered as a free spirit, an artist, a good friend, and a great person.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home with an interment following at Mountain View Cemetery. A reception will immediately follow at Arrowhead Country Club. Please visit the online memorial for Bob at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com.