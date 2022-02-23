 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert "Bob" Jesso

RAPID CITY | Robert "Bob" Jesso, 79, died Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home .

