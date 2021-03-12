Robert 'Bob' Jones

RAPID CITY | Robert J. "Bob" Jones passed away March 9, 2021 after living 91 years and 3 months. He was born to Bessie and Hugh Jones in Benkleman, Nebraska. When Bob was 3-1/2 years old, his father passed away. A few years later, his mother married his stepfather, Magnus. Bob grew up on the farm with his brother Tom (who passed away at the age of 28) and step-brothers, Dale, Guy, and Rodney.

After the Blizzard of 1949, Bob and his friend Pete (his one-eyed dog) came to help his step-brother, Rodney, on his farm near Union Center, SD. Bob met Irene Edwards in Sturgis and they were married four months later. They just celebrated their 69th Anniversary. To this union two children, Carol and Robert “Randy” were born. Sadly, Randy passed away the summer of 2014. Despite Pete having only one eye, he kept it on Irene. Eventually, Pete allowed Irene to sit next to Bob in the car. Pete loved Bob and protected him always. Bob missed Pete every day for the rest of his life.

Bob had a couple of jobs before joining Black Hills Power & Light Company in 1955. He worked at Kirk and Pluma Power Plants in the Lead-Deadwood area. He helped open the Ben French Power Station in Rapid City in 1960. He worked for the company for 34 years. He told everybody how good of a company it was to work for. He never had anything bad to say about Black Hills Power & Light. He retired when he was 60 years old.