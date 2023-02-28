Rapid City – Robert "Bob Jr." Malone, 63, died Sunday, February 26, 2023 at the Department of Veteran Affairs Fort Meade Medical Center at Fort Meade, SD
Bob Jr served in the United States Navy.
Arrangements are with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
