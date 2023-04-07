RAPID CITY - Robert "Bob Jr." Malone, 63, died Sunday, February 26, 2023 at the Department of Veteran Affairs Fort Meade Medical Center at Fort Meade, SD.

Robert served in the United States Navy.

In lieu of flowers, Bob Jr requested donations to made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Public Memorial Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Monday, April 10 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home with Vigil Wake Service/Rosary at 7:00 p.m.

Christian Memorial Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 11 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Entombment of cremains will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD with full military honors.

Arrangements are with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.