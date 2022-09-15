JACKSONVILLE, FL - Robert "Bob" Kirland, age 86, of Jacksonville Florida went home to be with our Lord May 9, 2022.

Bob was born in New York on July 29, 1935 to Kathleen Agnes McGrath and William James Kirland.

Bob spent his childhood in Manhattan. Growing up, like any other kid, Bob was up to playful shenanigans including running away at six years of age. Unfortunately, he did not get very far due to not being allowed to cross the street. Then there was the secret he took with him on who really painted the mustache on Mattie.

After graduating from high school in 1953, Bob would go on to have what would be a lifelong career serving our great country. Starting with the Marines, in which he enlisted on the 8th of December, 1952 and retired on December 9, 1956. During this time he served in the Korean War.

Bob, only being retired from the Marines for under a month, pondered joining the Air Force. And he did just that on January 11, 1957. The United States Air Force would take Bob all over the world and he would eventually serve in the Vietnam War, though dates and locations are unclear. But it was in 1971, while stationed at Upper Heyford Air Force Base, England that Bob met Gwendoline Beard. The two were married on March 6, 1971 in Oxford, England.

Bob retired from the Air Force as a Technical Sergeant on February 1, 1973. Bob then went on to be employed by the Department of Defense on February 10, 1973. In 1978, Bob would receive a degree from Rose State College in Oklahoma. Bob retired from the Department of Defense on March 26, 1996, giving a total of 44 years of service to the United States of America.

Bob left behind: daughters Wendy Fahy and Jennifer Gracyalny; sister, Barbara Sicari; many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by, his dear brothers: Michael Kirland and Bill Kirland; sister Kathleen Hinckley; daughter, Pamela Sticklestad and husband Butch Sticklestad; and most beloved wife Gwendoline Kirland, who he was blessed to have 42 years 9 months and 23 days of this life with.

Bob was an amazing man. He was an avid reader and loved the New York Yankees. He was exceptionally generous, kind hearted, and so loving to those who knew him best. Bob spent a lot of time volunteering. Whether it was cooking burgers at the V.F.W. or filling in at the church kitchen, Bob was someone who would help where he was needed and could always be counted on.

Bob was a longtime member of both St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church of Rapid City, SD and Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church of Jacksonville, FL. Bob was a lifetime member of the V.F.W., the Legion, Knights of Columbus, Military Order of the Cootie, and had the amazing honor of helping lay to rest many of his fellow veterans that passed before him through the Honor Guard.

Services will be held at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church at 532 Adams Street, Rapid City, SD, 57701 on Friday September 23, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local V.F.W.

God Bless America.