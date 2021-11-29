WHITEWOOD | Robert (Bob) Linn died November 27, 2021, in Whitewood, SD.

Visitation will be 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, SD. Masks will be required due to some family members' fragile health.

A celebration of life hike will be held at a later date.

A memorial gift will be established for the Pathways Spiritual Sanctuary, one of his favorite places in the Black Hills. Cards and memorial gifts may be sent to Kinkade Funeral Chapel, c/o Robert Linn, 1235 Junction Avenue, Sturgis, South Dakota 57785.

