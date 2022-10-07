 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert "Bob" Magby

BELLE FOURCHE - Robert "Bob" Magby, 87, of Belle Fourche died October 5, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 8 at 10:30 a.m. at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche.

Kline Funeral Chapel of Belle Fourche.

