BELLE FOURCHE - Robert "Bob" Magby, 87, of Belle Fourche died October 5, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 8 at 10:30 a.m. at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche.
Kline Funeral Chapel of Belle Fourche.
BELLE FOURCHE - Robert "Bob" Magby, 87, of Belle Fourche died October 5, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 8 at 10:30 a.m. at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche.
Kline Funeral Chapel of Belle Fourche.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.