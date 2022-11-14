RAPID CITY - Robert "Bob" Roy Redetzke, age 82, passed away November 8, 2022.

Bob was born September 28,1940, in Webster, SD, to Cora (Dobson) and Edward Redetzke. Bob married Marilyn Peschke in Waubay, SD, in 1962.

Bob began his career with Peter Kiewit Sons, where digging in the dirt and operating heavy construction equipment was Bob's expertise. In 1987, Bob began his service with the South Dakota Department of Transportation where he made even the difficult and dangerous jobs seem effortless and impressed other operators with the things he could do with a piece of heavy equipment. Bob retired in 2002.

He could design anything to work or fix anything that broke, complicated or easy, from major equipment mechanics to a minor broken stool.

His greatest enjoyments were reading, sitting by his wood stove or the fire pit outside, and every summer fishing at the river (Fort Thompson) with his friends and family. Robert Roy Redetzke started three generations of the R.R.R.s. His children and grandchildren carry on with the initials of R.R.R.

Bob leaves behind his wife, Marilyn; four children: Randy (Renae), Rick, Robin (David), and Rochelle; four granddaughters: Randa, Rebekah, Robbi, and Remington; and four great-grandchildren: Emitt, Aryn, Judah, and Tobias; sister, Donna (Rich) Aggen.

Bob won the battle with lung cancer after almost four years, but unfortunately lost the fight with pneumonia. He was surrounded by his family and embraced with love. Some of his last words were "I lived a good life". A celebration of life will be held at a later date.