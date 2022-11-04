RAPID CITY - Robert "Bob" Salen, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, husband, coach, and educator, peacefully passed away on October 20, 2022 in Rapid City, SD. He was 98 years old.

Bob was born on September 28, 1924 in Bedford, IA to parents Albert and Grace (Roberts) Salen; and brother to Marvin Salen.

After graduating from Bedford High School as an Iowa All-State high school basketball player, Bob enlisted in the Navy V-12 Naval Program at the age of 18. He graduated from Northwestern University Wartime Midshipman School and served as an officer on the US Hill DE 141 Destroyer Escort during WWII.

Bob played college basketball at Creighton University for two years, the AAU Denver Nuggets from 1947-48, and Denver University in 1949. He graduated from Denver University with a Bachelor of History and Minor in Psychology. He later received a Secondary Administration Master's Degree from University of Northern Colorado.

Bob was a high school Social Studies teacher and basketball coach at Loveland, CO (two years), Rocky Ford, CO (one year), and then Denver North High School for 22 years. After teaching, Bob became a school administrator. He was the Activities Director at Denver North High School, Vice Principal at Denver West High School, and Principal at Henry Jr. High School. Bob retired from the Denver Public Schools in 1986 after 34 years.

Bob was honored to be the 1st President of the Denver Coaches Association and was inducted into both the Colorado High School Coaches Association and Denver Public Schools Coaches Association Halls of Fame.

While at Denver North High School, Bob met fellow teacher Karen Holmberg. They fell in love, married and have three children: Jeff (Kristen Salen), Katie (Eyüp Tekinbas), and Jennifer (Jason Aspin). Karen passed away in 1986. Bob now has six grandchildren: Nicholas (Brianna Salen) and Tyler Salen, Sevda and Baris Tekinbas, and Rory and Lila Aspin; and two great-grandchildren: Owen and Everly Salen.

Bob retired to Mesa, Arizona in 1988. There he met Alice Anderson and they were married in 1991. After several years traveling around the country playing golf, Bob and Alice moved to Westhills Village Retirement Community in Rapid City, SD. They were happily married for 25 years. Alice passed away in 2016.

Bob's family would like to thank the staff and residents of Westhills Village and Memorial Hospital of Rapid City for their kindness, friendship, and attentive care.

Bob will be buried at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO with a family burial service. Donations can be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Black Hills.