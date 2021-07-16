CASA GRANDE, Ariz. | Robert "Bob" Strachan was born Oct. 24, 1960 in Rapid City, SD, and passed away on July 10, 2021.

He grew up in the Midwest, graduating from Waukesha North High School, Waukesha, Wisconsin.

In 1981, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served four years attaining the rank of Sergeant. He also served in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged. Bob then spent 23 years as an insurance agent and another 12 years as an insurance underwriter for several different companies.

Bob met his wife Kristi in 1996 and they were married Sept. 5, 1998. They lived in Rapid City and Sioux Falls, SD before moving to Arizona and finally settling in Casa Grande.

Bob and Kristi enjoyed watching movies and listening to music together. They also shared a love for their fur babies, Koda, Zandra and Johnny. Bob loved to play the guitar and was in a band in his younger years.

Bob was known to have a great sense of humor. A true friend who always had a smile on his face and a personality to match. Karate was a passion for Bob no matter where they lived. Not only did he achieve a Black Belt, but he enjoyed sharing his talent and skills with others. Teaching children in this discipline, guiding them to do better, was a joy for Bob.