RAPID CITY - Robert (Bob) Walter Fischer 83, passed away on March 23, 2023, at St. Martin Village Nursing Home. Bob was born on December 14, 1939, in Leola, SD to Walter and Clara (Muhlbeier) Fischer. He graduated from Bowdle High School in 1957 and participated in the boys' football, basketball, and track teams.

Following graduation from High School Bob attended Northern State University in Aberdeen, SD where he earned a BS in Business Administration in 1961.

On August 16, 1959, Bob married Marilyn Weiszhaar and was married for 57 years until Marilyn's death in 2017. They had two sons Bryan and Brad. After Bob graduated from Northern State the family moved to Rapid City.

Bob was employed at SDSM&T for 18 years, eventually becoming the Business Manager and Controller (CFO). He later accepted a position as the VP of Finance at Huron University. After that, they moved back to Rapid City and he was the Director of Operations at the Journey Museum.

Bob was an active member at South Canyon Lutheran Church for over 60 years and was a Sunday school teacher, assistant Sunday School Superintendent, member of the Church Council, and Chairman of the Education Committee. He served as a coach and league officer for Little League, Pony League, and Colt League baseball programs. Coached and served as league official and tournament site director for the YMCA basketball program. Served as Webelo leader and member of Cub and Boy Scout committees, including service as committee chairman. Bob was an active member of the Rushmore Lions Club and Rapid City Elks Club. He enjoyed camping, boating, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and family gatherings.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, their infant daughter Beth Ann, his parents Clara and Walter Fischer his In-Laws Anna and Alex Weiszhaar. He is survived by two sons: Bryan (Carol) Fischer of Chandler, AZ, and Brad (Dona) Fischer of Rapid City, SD; one sister Cathy (Glenn) Blumhardt of Bowdle, SD, as well as four granddaughters and four great-grandchildren in Phoenix, AZ, and one granddaughter in Louisville, KY.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.