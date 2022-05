EDGEMONT - Robert "Bob" Wayne Stevens, age 57, of Edgemont, SD, passed away on May 22, 2022, in Edgemont, SD.

Celebration of his life will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Edgemont School Gym in Edgemont, SD.

Arrangements have been placed under the local care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD. Written condolences can be made at www.chamberlainmccolleys.com.