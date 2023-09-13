Robert Charles Tvrs was born on February 9, 1957 at Camp Hanford Hospital in Richland, WA. He rode his Harley to heaven on March 14, 2023. He was the first born to Richard J. Tvrs and Frances Tvrs (Whitney). Shortly after his birth the Family moved to Santee, CA. He grew up in Santee, CA along with two younger sisters Teresa (Terry) and Jane. Robert was very active in Boy Scouts and the family made many lifelong friends. The family spent most of every summer camping at San Elijo State Beach and Carlsbad State Beach in San Diego with friends. Robert graduated from Santana High School in 1975 located Santee, CA, and shortly after graduation joined the Air Force. After serving his country Robert became a long haul truck driver for many years. On August 2, 1991 Robert married the love of his life Jan Ellen Sutherland. Family was important to Robert and he wanted to be home with Jan and the children. He sold his truck, and Robert worked the rest of his life in construction and mechanic positions, always highly respected for his hard work ethic and ability to fix literally anything. During their marriage Jan and Robert lived in Denver, Chadron and eventually settling down in Tioga, TX. Robert loved to ride his Harley Davidson with Jan, her brothers and many other friends. Robert was a proud dad to Benjamin, Lacey and Mischelle. He loved spoiling his grandchildren Zane, Emma, Roger, Lzzy and Samantha.