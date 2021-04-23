BOX ELDER | Robert D. Dietzman, son of Charles and Ester Dietzman, was born on May 18, 1949 and journeyed to the heavenly golf links on April 19, 2021.
Robert is survived by his wife of 45 years, Camella Dietzman; four children, Melissa Cowart and Scott Dietzman, both of Jacksonville, Florida; Summer Dietzmam, of Chillicothe, Ohio; and Autumn Edwards of Layfette, Indiana. His four children blessed Robert with eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Robert is also survived by his extended family of brothers and sisters-in-law.
Bob had a great sense of humor, loved life, and was full of stories most of which began with "there was this one time, me and a buddy..."
Robert was a proud Marine who served two tours of duty in Vietnam and earned the Purple Heart and several other medals for his service. Upon returning to Rapid City, Bob joined the South Dakota Army National Guard to continue to serve his country for an additional 13 years prior to his retirement. He fought those Vietnam battles for the remainder of his life as PTSD kept him from having many a night of restful sleep.
He loved his wife, his children, grandchildren, and his pets. He loved his country and his love was returned. He rejoiced that he found the Lord, was baptized, confirmed, and received communion. Now he is enjoying a peaceful rest with his deceased family members, Marine and Army buddies, and multiple friends. Share a "me and my buddy" story in honor of Bob.
A major highlight of his life was the opportunity to go on an Honor Flight. He believed that every veteran should have an opportunity to participate in an Honor Flight. Memorial gifts to honor Bob can be made to the Midwest Honor Flight.
Funeral services and burial will be held in the fall.
His online guestbook is available at www.osheimschmidt.com.