BOX ELDER | Robert D. Dietzman, son of Charles and Ester Dietzman, was born on May 18, 1949 and journeyed to the heavenly golf links on April 19, 2021.

Robert is survived by his wife of 45 years, Camella Dietzman; four children, Melissa Cowart and Scott Dietzman, both of Jacksonville, Florida; Summer Dietzmam, of Chillicothe, Ohio; and Autumn Edwards of Layfette, Indiana. His four children blessed Robert with eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Robert is also survived by his extended family of brothers and sisters-in-law.

Bob had a great sense of humor, loved life, and was full of stories most of which began with "there was this one time, me and a buddy..."

Robert was a proud Marine who served two tours of duty in Vietnam and earned the Purple Heart and several other medals for his service. Upon returning to Rapid City, Bob joined the South Dakota Army National Guard to continue to serve his country for an additional 13 years prior to his retirement. He fought those Vietnam battles for the remainder of his life as PTSD kept him from having many a night of restful sleep.